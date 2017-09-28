McCammon elementary school in Chilliwack has been chosen to take part in a literacy program, and time is running out to help. (Submitted photo)

There are just a few days left to help support McCammon Traditional elementary school in their quest for new books and resources.

The Chilliwack school has been chosen as a recipient for the Indigo 2017 Adopt a School program, in partnership with the Coles store in Cottonwood Mall. The store has been fundraising since Sept. 16, and will continue until Oct. 8.

It's a chance to help this high-needs school purchase new books and educational resources, both of which are in very short supply.

Indigo has paired up 185 schools across Canada with Indigo, Chapters and Coles stores, as a way to help ignite children's literacy development.

"Reading at school plays a major role in children's academic and future success by boosting their drive to learn, especially in low-income areas where kids may not have access to books at home," they said in a press release.

By being chosen for this program, McCammon will receive the cash raised at the store, along with an eligibility matching grant of up to $1,200, along with a reduced rate of 30 per cent off books when using the program donations.

And for those who can't afford to give, there's another way to share the love of reading. Indigo is also holding an Adopt A School Story Contest.

Anyone can get involved by sharing and reading short stories on the online profiles of participating schools, with an option to "heart" their favourite stories. In each province, the top five schools with the most "heart" stories will have a chance to win a top prize of $2,500 Indigo eGiftcard to purchase new books. The remaining four schools in each province will receive $500 Indigo eGiftcard for new library resources. The top prize will be selected by random draw.

To read McCammon's story, by local teacher John Corbett, visit the Adopt A School website. He tells the story of why Theodore Taylor's novel, The Cay, is important to him.

To learn more about McCammon elementary's library, visit their website.