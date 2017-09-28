CRD Regional Parks and the Victoria Natural History Society host a Hawk Watch drop-in event on Saturday at East Sooke Regional Park. (Rennett Stowe/WikiMedia Commons)

Have you ever seen turkey vultures kettling?

Join Capital Regional District Regional Parks and the Victoria Natural History Society for this annual migration event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. There will be live raptor demonstrations and activities at Aylard Farm, which are accessible to all ages and abilities.

For those who want to add in a hike, there are experts with spotting scopes at the viewpoint above Beechey Head. The hike up to the viewpoint requires sturdy hiking shoes and is a 20–minute trek up a steep and rocky trail. Bring binoculars, water, and a lunch.

Drop in anytime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Aylard Farm parking lot off Beecher Bay Road.