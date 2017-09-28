Last week’s Embrace the Night walk from the Chinese Cemetery/Harling Point concluded with a beautiful moon-rise. Organizer Ron Carter explored the Oak Bay waterfront for a few different views of the spectacle. Ron Carter photo

As fall dims the days earlier, this month'ts Embrace the Night Walk marks a finale until spring.

Embrace the Night started on Valentine's night, 2014 in a bid to have more people enjoy evenings in Oak Bay.

"We continue to rotate our walks on or close to the full moon. Like the moon, our numbers have waxed and waned over the past three years but all walks have been such fun taking us off our comfy couches to stroll in our beautiful community with like-minded folks," said organizer Ron Carter. "We come sometimes as strangers but leave vowing to continue a conversation with our new friends."

It gets too dark, too early to flow into winter, said Rick Marshall, co-organizer and member of the Community Association of Oak Bay. So this week's roughly one-hour walk, an initiative of the Community Association of Oak Bay, is the last until spring.

Over the four years, Marshall figures, at 10 walks per year averaging 25 people, individuals altogether have walked more than 4,000 kilometres.

"We've managed to explore lesser-known parts of the community," Marshall said.

The Oct. 4 walk starts at 6:30 p.m. at one of the early locations, Monterey Recreation Centre and follows some of those historic lanes and pathways on a relatively flat (one short staircase) route to the waterfront at McNeill Bay and back.

Walkers hope to be at the waterfront for moonrise at 7:16 p.m.

Meet at the recreation centre, 1442 Monterey Ave.