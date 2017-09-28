Nanaimo RCMP will be on site at Real Canadian Superstore’s parking lot on Saturday (Sept. 30) for the Cram the Cruiser event benefiting Loaves and Fishes Community Food Bank. (Black Press file)

Nanaimo RCMP are hoping residents help it "cram it" for Loaves and Fishes Community Food Bank.

The Cram the Cruiser fundraising event goes Saturday (Sept. 30) at the Real Canadian Superstore parking lot on Metral Drive between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. where police officers will be on site accepting non-perishable food for the food bank.

"This is a great cause and initiative spearheaded by Real Canadian Superstore employees," said Const. Gary O'Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in a press release. "The Nanaimo RCMP is proud to support their efforts and look forward to cramming our cruiser to support Nanaimo's local food bank."

Barbecue food will be available by donation with proceeds also going to the food bank.