Ever thrown an axe?

If not, you could try out one of the newest trending sports in North America.

Bad Axe Throwing was founded in 2014 by Mario Zelaya. In three short years, there are now 17 locations across Canada and the United States.

The sport welcomes newcomers and people who are willing to compete. Bad Axe Throwing is becoming a popular spot for birthdays, events, and bachelor parties.

Last year, Bad Axe Throwing opened up a location in Surrey.

