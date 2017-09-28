- Home
Herculean Effort
A Harris Hawk swoops the audience during the Raptor presentation at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre on Sunday. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)
The Raptors made a final summer performance to help wrap up RespectFEST in Vernon last weekend.
The free event at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre saw Hercules the eagle, a Harris hawk and Elton the owl entertain guests.
