ACE students rip up a sign that says cliques in their latest video promoting their application with TELUSs STORYHIVE. (Nina Grossman/The Observer)

Students from Agassiz's Alternative Centre for Education (ACE) have been buzzing with a new project. Under the name 'Hatz' the students have been creating, directing and starring in a series of web videos with hopes of being selected by TELUS program STORYHIVE.

STORYHIVE is a program for Alberta and B.C. filmmakers to connect with new audiences and compete for community votes. Selected teams can get grants, mentorship opportunities and distribution on TELUS platforms.

The 'HATZ' video series approaches the subject of how alternative youth view themselves, says ACE volunteer Warren Curle. "They have messages, thoughts and feelings that are often not heard beyond the stereotypes that people see them in," he says.

As a long-time youth worker Curle saw learning opportunities in STORYHIVE for alternative youth. He says the students have grown as filmmakers.

"I've watched them go from fooling around when they first saw [the camera], to learning what stage direction is, learning what a director does on a set, learning how to operate camera on their own," he says. "And my hope is before we're done, they'll be able to do all the parts themselves."

While 'HATZ' has already submitted a proposal to STORYHIVE, the group continues to make promotional videos for its series, including a clip where the students rip up a sign with the word, "Cliques" on it.

"In this school, ACE has said, we dont have [cliques]," says Curle. "I would challenge you to find a high school anywhere where you dont have cliques. These kids have shown a remarkable ability to say, 'we're beyond that.'"

While Curle says it would be great for the students to launch a web series pilot one day, the main aim of the project is to have fun, work together and try on some directing and acting caps.