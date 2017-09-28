Polka Dot Trail brochures are everywhere to provide the necessary information on all the studios.

Follow the Polka Dot Trail, Chemainus' equivalent to the Yellow Brick Road.

The Chemainus Valley Studio Tour takes place on Friday, Sept. 29 from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Polka Dot Trail is run by the Chemainus Valley Cultural Arts Society. The name of the event was chosen because it reflects the playfulness and joy of the art done by group members, and it's also sure to be remembered.

CVCAS puts on music festivals and performances in Waterwheel Park throughout the summer along with a wide range of winter events as well.

This year's Polka Dot Trail tour features 10 artists, making it an easy day trip.

Starting in Saltair, the Carlyle Art Studio houses award-winning digital artists known for their exceptional imagery and composition. Down the street is Pottery by Peggy, featuring art for the garden, dramatic crystalline glazes and functional table and cookware.

Heading into Chemainus, the next stop is Will Walker's studio. Walker is an oil painter extraordinaire, who celebrates local beauty.

In the heart of town is Connemara Studio, featuring portraiture and figurative paintings. Connie Manning's guest artist is Karen Botcher, a multi-media jeweler who uses fused glass, metal weaving and found pieces.

Next, visit Lorraine Taylor's silk painting studio where you can try your hand at an in-progress art piece that's given to a lucky winner at the end of the tour. Taylor's guest artist is Carol Sowerby, a photographer from Thetis Island exhibiting beautiful books, cards and prints.

Downtown, Rainforest Arts features the artwork of more than 50 Island Artists and has become Chemainus' favourite shopping spot for tourists and locals alike.

South on Chemainus Road is Bristol Gallery. Morgan Bristol is a professionally trained metal jeweler/metal artist, who loves to add found objects to his whimsical jewelry, paintings and clocks.

On Henry Road at the Trans-Canada Highway are two professional art galleries. Woodly specializes in unique wooden creations with images that complement the wood grain of each piece and Mountain Peak Creations will have live demonstrations of their chainsaw carvings.

For more information or to download the tour brochure, visit www.polkadottrail.com.