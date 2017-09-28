- Home
Northern lights captured in the Cariboo
Simone Studer captured this beautiful picture of the northern lights at Spokin Lake Wednesday evening. Simone Studer photo
Residents in and around Williams Lake were treated to a light show in the sky Wednesday evening.
Bright green northern lights could be seen at about 11 p.m.
The spectacular scene was a welcome change from the summer months when residents captured the glow of wildfires in the night skies.
The northern lights could be seen around much of the province.
