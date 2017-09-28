Simone Studer captured this beautiful picture of the northern lights at Spokin Lake Wednesday evening. Simone Studer photo

Residents in and around Williams Lake were treated to a light show in the sky Wednesday evening.

Bright green northern lights could be seen at about 11 p.m.

The spectacular scene was a welcome change from the summer months when residents captured the glow of wildfires in the night skies.

The northern lights could be seen around much of the province.