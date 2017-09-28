Julie Roberts dances to music by Barefoot Caravan during the RespectFEST Multicultural Celebration hosted by the Downtown Vernon Association Saturday at the Civic Plaza and Spirit Square. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

Multicultural Celebration

RespectFEST wrapped up in Vernon last weekend with a grand celebration.

A Multicultural Celebration hosted by the Downtown Vernon Association at the Civic Plaza and Spirit Square had a host of events for community members to take part in.

Respect was a week-long event bringing neighbours of all ages, races and backgrounds together to honour diversity and celebrate multiculturalism.