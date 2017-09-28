- Home
RespectFEST
Julie Roberts dances to music by Barefoot Caravan during the RespectFEST Multicultural Celebration hosted by the Downtown Vernon Association Saturday at the Civic Plaza and Spirit Square. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)
RespectFEST wrapped up in Vernon last weekend with a grand celebration.
A Multicultural Celebration hosted by the Downtown Vernon Association at the Civic Plaza and Spirit Square had a host of events for community members to take part in.
Respect was a week-long event bringing neighbours of all ages, races and backgrounds together to honour diversity and celebrate multiculturalism.
