Ellen Boutotte and Lynne McFetridge donated a community garden vegetable display. Contributed photo

Maeford Place held a mini fall fair and harvest dinner for residents Sept. 14. Tenants showed off their crafts, and the Quesnel Community Garden as well as staff and friends donated vegetables and flowers for a seasonal display. The Barlow Creek 4H Club and Buffalo Bill brought animals to visit, and Koster Farms donated all the vegetables for the harvest dinner, which was a hit with all those in attendance. There were prize draws for delicious homemade preserves brought in by staff and friends, as well as some from Bouchie Lake Country Store. Above, from top: Maeford Place tenant Mary Mogenstern enjoyed the flower display. Tenant Daphne Martin has a fluffy visitor.

