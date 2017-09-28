Amber Coyne and Brian Kruse, who lost respective sister and wife Melisse Kruse to breast cancer, are taking part in the 2017 CIBC Run for the Cure on Sunday (Oct. 1). (KARL YU/The News Bulletin)

Melisse Kruse and other breast cancer victims will be remembered Sunday (Oct. 1) during the CIBC Run for the Cure at Nanaimo's Beban Park.

Kruse's sister Amber Coyne and husband Brian Kruse will run in her honour at the fundraising event. According to Coyne, Melisse fought courageously after being diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2016, and died this past May.

"She was a fighter," said Coyne. "Since Day 1 of getting diagnosed, she never let it get her down. She had the most positive attitude of anybody I ever knew and just fought the whole way … she was amazing and a great role model and she just didn't want anybody to be sad."

Coyne had a fundraising target of $1,500 and has surpassed that, with a total of $1,741 raised. She said Melisse was an inspiration.

"Through her battle … no matter what the doctor said, she just did whatever she wanted, so it inspired me to do this because I'm not a runner. It's something I thought about doing, but never had the courage to do," said Coyne. "She's given me the courage to do it this year and also for my nieces, her two daughters, to show them that you can do anything. I'm trying to eliminate the word 'can't' from my vocabulary."

Brian Kruse has raised $2,472.

Sylvia Shedden, Nanaimo run director, said the Harbour City will be one of 56 sites hosting a run.

"I'm very proud that Nanaimo is taking part in the run," said Shedden. "We are at about 500 registrants right now and probably 40 or 50 volunteers and I'm still hoping that in the next five days more will sign up, donate, volunteer or support other participants like Amber or Brian … the funds that are raised by the run go towards supporting breast cancer research and support programs."

Shedden said $80,000 was raised last year.

Registration begins 8:30 a.m. Sunday and there will be one-kilometre and 5km walks.