Since 1970 the Rotary Club has been participating in the Youth Exchange Program — sponsoring local students to live and study abroad for a year, and hosting students from other countries to live and go to school in Castlegar for a year.

Over the years, over 120 students have come to Castlegar.

And what do they do when they come here? Beside their high school studies plus the social and athletic activities within the schools, and as well as Rotary-sponsored activities such as picnics, Christmas tree sales, pancake breakfasts, meetings with other inbounds in the local Rotary District (southeast B.C., eastern Washington, and western Idaho), there are extensive travels about the province with host families. It is all a part of a rich educational, social, and cultural experience.

This year, the Castlegar Rotary Club has one 'outbound' and one 'inbound.' Chloe Sirgis has gone to Bolivia, and Kelly Huang has come from Taiwan. Each student will stay with three families during their stay. In Castlegar, Kelly is currently with Leticia and Adam Nugent, and later will stay with Terry Lepage and Lori Mc Williams, and then with Dave and Gabby Kravski.