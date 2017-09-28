- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Castlegar Rotary Club Executive installation
From left: Marc Conacher, Director - International Service; Stan Hadikin, Director - Youth and Vocational Service; Kere MacGregor, President; Jo-Anne Bursey, VP; Franca Berdusco, Secretary; Kim Clark, Director – Club Social Service; Ron Armbruster, Treasurer. Missing from picture: Dave Kravski, Director - Community Service, and Alex Birukow, Director - Club Service.
At a recent meeting, the Castlegar Rotary Club installed the executive for the upcoming year. Up until now, Club presidents have served a one-year term, but this year, president, Kere MacGregor, will serve a second year.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.