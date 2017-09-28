From left: Marc Conacher, Director - International Service; Stan Hadikin, Director - Youth and Vocational Service; Kere MacGregor, President; Jo-Anne Bursey, VP; Franca Berdusco, Secretary; Kim Clark, Director – Club Social Service; Ron Armbruster, Treasurer. Missing from picture: Dave Kravski, Director - Community Service, and Alex Birukow, Director - Club Service.

At a recent meeting, the Castlegar Rotary Club installed the executive for the upcoming year. Up until now, Club presidents have served a one-year term, but this year, president, Kere MacGregor, will serve a second year.