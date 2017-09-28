Woodgrove Centre held an event called A Fashion Affair: Fall in Full Colour at centre court after hours Tuesday night. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

Helping a good cause was the height of fashion this week at Woodgrove Centre.

The mall held an event called A Fashion Affair: Fall in Full Colour at centre court after hours Tuesday night.

The fundraiser for Haven Society consisted of a fashion show, presentations on beauty trends, mini makeovers, appies, mocktails, swag bags and prizes.

The shopping centre was able to present a cheque for $3,000 to Haven.

"Woodgrove Centre is is very grateful to be a part of an amazing community and as such, it's really important for us to give back in donations and in service," said Julia Dow, Woodgrove general manager.

Chantal Lambert, resource development and communications manager for Haven, thanked Woodgrove and all the community members who supported Tuesday's event. She said Haven provides services to keep women and their children safe.

"The support that they require is only increasing as we come into this housing crisis right now, so this kind of support … is really helpful to our organization," she said.