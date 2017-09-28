Cooking demos are always crowd pleasers at the Comox Valley Fall Home Show. PHOTO BY ERIN HALUSCHAK

This weekend marks the 25th anniversary of the Comox Valley Fall Home Expo.

As always, the public can get up close and personal with experts in home improvements, renovations, décor, design, and so much more! There will be a wide and varied assortment of displays and exhibits to inspire you.

The event is produced by Evergreen Exhibitions Ltd. of Parksville, who are now the largest show producer in Western Canada with 18 annual events on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

"We are confident that the show will be the ultimate one-stop shop for Comox Valley home owners, offering the newest decorating, designing, renovation, building, and home improvement experts," said show manager Glenda Gall.

The three-day show (Sept. 29-Oct. 1) generates an estimated $2-million annually for central Island businesses, and has become a much-anticipated event for the home improvement and renovation industry. There will be many unique 'show-only' displays as well, with the fun and new gadgets.

As always, the show and parking are free to the public. The Fall Home Show takes place at the Comox Recreation Centre, 1800 Noel Ave, Comox.

Show Hours:

Friday: 1-6 p.m.

Saturday: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

For more info, visit bit.ly/2xDESI0