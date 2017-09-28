  • Connect with Us

Eight-year-old faced Leukaemia for years and now loves being a junior rider with the Tour de Rock

Natalia Corrigall is a junior rider for the 2017 Tour de Rock. (Arnold Lim/Black Press) -
  Sep 28, 2017

Eight-year-old cancer survivor Natalia Corigall endured a harrowing journey with Leukaemia and is now a junior member of the Tour de Rock.

