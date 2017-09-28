Natalia Corrigall is a junior rider for the 2017 Tour de Rock. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Eight-year-old cancer survivor Natalia Corigall endured a harrowing journey with Leukaemia and is now a junior member of the Tour de Rock.

Video

To follow the journey of the 2017 Tour de Rock visit our INTERACTIVE MAP

RELATED: See past Tour de Rock VLOG posts

TO SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL RIDER including Natalia's senior rider Virginia Bessete