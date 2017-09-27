Day 7 meant a trip to a retirement home in Mission, and a visit from some family friends bearing gifts. (Special to the Langley Advance)

For anyone who has been to Mission, they know all the schools are located up on the hills.

That, admittedly, made Const. Rochelle Carr and probably some of her fellow members of the Cops for Cancer team a little nervous heading into Day 7 of a nine-day bicycle ride through the Fraser Valley.

But, after covering all the kilometres they have in Abbotsford the day before, and the long journey they made earlier this week to Boston Bar, "Mission was not all that bad," Carr said.

"We had a really good day and the team rode very well together."

The Langley RCMP constable is one of 23 law enforcement officers participating in this year's Tour de Valley trek aimed at raising money for the Canadian Cancer Society – and specifically children battling cancer.

As was the case the day before in Abbotsford, the team pedalled around to eight schools in Mission, and also found time to visit a seniors home, the local Chances Casino, and Mission's Save-On-Foods.

The cyclists have spent a lot of time hanging with children this past week, but they mixed it up Wednesday, rolling up on a gaggle of seniors at Cedarbrooke Chateau retirement residence in Mission.

That turned out to be one of the highlights of the day for Carr.

"The residents were so generous and truly appreciated what we are riding for. Every time we turned a corner, a resident was making a donation," she said.

"It was truly inspiring to see the older generation taking care of the kids – the generation of our future."

But the personal high for Carr came with a surprise visit from some dear friends during their Save-On-Foods stop.

"My friend Nicole, and her two adorable daughters, Juliana (three years old) and Brynlee (one year old) were there to cheer us on and brought fresh-baked cookies that Juliana made for the team," Carr said.

While a lasagna dinner at Ricky's provided great sustenance for the wearied team, she said the cookies – baked with love – were a much appreciated, thoughtful, and tasty treat.

The Cops for Cancer team travels through Delta, Ladner, and Tswwassen (today) Thursday, and will wrap up the tour in Surrey on Friday.

• Stay tuned here for daily updates from Langley Mountie Rochelle Carr

