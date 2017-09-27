  • Connect with Us

Nanaimo Astronomy Society will re-live eclipse

<p>Nanaimo Astronomy Society president Chris Boar attempts to capture the physical and emotional scale of last month’s solar eclipse by enlarging the moon/sun juxtaposition in this image. (CHRIS BOAR image)</p> -

  •  posted Sep 27, 2017 at 10:30 PM— updated Sep 27, 2017 at 11:00 PM

The Nanaimo Astronomy Society usually looks up, but this week it will look back and re-live last month's solar eclipse.

The society's annual general meeting is Thursday (Sept. 28) at the Beban Park social centre, and the business will be followed by a multimedia review and round-table discussion of the eclipse.

"It's almost impossible to describe how special the Aug. 21 great North American solar eclipse was for so many. However, the Nanaimo Astronomy Society is going to try," notes an event press release.

The meeting is from 7-9 p.m. with the multimedia presentation slated to start at 7:45 p.m.

Club members who travelled to the U.S. to witness the total solar eclipse will describe their experiences and share video and photos and there will opportunities for questions and answers.

The astronomy society holds monthly meetings. Cost is free for the first meeting, and then people are encouraged to sign up to become a member of the society.

For more information, visit www.nanaimoastronomy.com or search for the Nanaimo Astronomy Society on Facebook.

