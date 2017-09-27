Tyler Portelance and Chelsea Stamp-Vincent on This Week Episode 52 with the Harley Riders Club. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Get your rumble on, the Harley Riders Club president cruises into "This Week" to show off his bike, and to speak with the hosts about this Saturday's 36th Annual Toy Run for the Salvation Army.

Tyler Portelance and Chelsea Stamp-Vincent read through the headlines, and cover the many upcoming events happening this weekend.

Guests, Chris Rose and Char Etzerza give more details on the Salvation Army Hamper Program and their aim to draw more than 100 bikers from across the north to dine, dance and donate.

