The United Way Central & Northern Vancouver Island (UWCNVI) 2017 Improving Lives Locally campaign launched on Sept. 18.

Thanks to generous donors who gave last year, UWCNVI is funding 12 life-changing programs in Campbell River that are helping improve over 4,000 lives in our community, including vulnerable children, youth, their families, seniors, and individuals experiencing homelessness.

A few of the programs being funded include:

A literacy outreach program that also provides adults with a healthy meal and childcare;

An emotional support and emergency assistance to women and children who are victims of abuse or violence;

A sexual wellness and education youth clinic to reduce STI's, unplanned pregnancies, abusive relationships, and the use of drugs before mutually consenting intercourse;

A mentorship program for disadvantaged youth who would benefit from having a stable, committed and caring adult figure in their lives.

For a full list of community partners, funded programs and success stories, please visit uwcnvi.ca.

UWCNVI, in collaboration with other United Ways across British Columbia, also launched an expanded bc211 service on Vancouver Island. Much like how 811 connects people to health information and services, 211 directs and connects British Columbians with thousands of community, social, government, and non-clinical services and programs. In addition to the web platform with online chat launched on the Island in June, bc211 now offers its services via phone and text. This swift expansion of services via bc211 would not have been possible without our donors continued support and generosity.

"So many smart, resourceful local agencies in Campbell River rely on United Way to fund services that will help you, your family and neighbors in the coming year. The United Way Community Campaign Kick Off vent is a great opportunity for our generous donors and supporters to hear what the needs are in the community and how we can all work together to improve lives in Campbell River," says Signy Madden, Executive Director of UWCNVI.

With a mission to improve lives and build community by engaging individuals and mobilizing collective action, UWCNVI invests in strengthening people and communities in Central and Northern Vancouver Island. Funds donated annually by local businesses and individuals for United Way's Community Fund provide an essential network of social services in your community, helping improve thousands of lives.