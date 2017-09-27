Tree

In celebration of national tree day today and Canada 150, Sooke Home Hardware and Tree Canada are teaming up and planting 11 chestnut trees at Ponds Corridor Park.

They began planting at 4 pm this afternoon, and are receiving help from multiple community groups including the District of Sooke, the Sparks and Pathfinders from the Girl Guide organization, and Totangi Properties, who offered to help dig the holes.

"We're excited to work together with Tree Canada and Home Hardware Stores Limited on this important project," said Scott Gertsma, Dealer-Owner of Sooke Home Hardware.

In the past 25 years, Home Hardware in conjunction with Tree Canada have planted nearly 25,000 trees. This is the first year Sooke Home Hardware has participated in an annual tree planting event.

"We are proud that Home Hardware is committed to improving the environment—now and for generations to come," said Michael Rosen, President of Tree Canada.

"To see such a wide spread effort on the part of Home Dealers in communities across Canada is extremely inspiring and sets a great example for Canadians."

This year, 37 Home Hardware locations will participate in the tree planting initiative.

"We have enjoyed great support from the local community, and this is an excellent opportunity to give back in a real and tangible way to thank our customers and community for their support over the years," said Gertsma.