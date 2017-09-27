Langford Fire Rescue is once again hosting an open house this weekend.

Assistant Chief Lance Caven said the annual event sees between 700 and 1,000 people a year.

"We open up our doors to the public so they can come and see what we do," Caven said.

There are a number of interactive stations that residents can participate in, including putting out a real fire with a fire extinguisher, crushing a pop can with the jaws of life, fire truck rides, a rock climbing wall, pedal cars and other activities.

Emergency Social Services along with the West Shore RCMP and car seat installation representatives will also be on hand with lots of information.

Caven noted they will also have the popular pancake breakfast and barbecue lunch again this year. The open house is scheduled for Sunday (Oct. 1) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the department's main hall, 2625 Peatt Rd.

jessica.fedigan@goldstreamgazette.com