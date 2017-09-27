The 13th annual Chili Cook Off and WestShore Showcase is once again sure to be a hit this year.

The Rotary Club of West Shore is working with the WestShore Chamber of Commerce to put on the event this Saturday, Sept. 30.

The showcase is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., those who attend will have the opportunity to purchase a tasting kit to try different teams' chili and vote for which one should take home the people's choice award. There is also the best judged category for the chili competition.

The cook off and showcase will take place at Eagle Ridge arena in Langford.

