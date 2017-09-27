HASH(0xb70b9c)

Brad Bryant

Observer Contributor

Everyone has life dreams. And although they will change throughout the course of your life, they are often what gets you through the mundane drudgery of work, family issues and relationships.

The only thing that can make a life dream greater is having someone close by who shares in your passion, and the ultimate life dream is one that is shared with your significant other.

Some will chase their dreams forever, without ever fulfilling them, while others will live one or more of their dreams by taking a chance on life. The latter is the path my wife and I have chosen.

We are Brad and Gwen Bryant and we are currently living in Hyderabad, India. Gwen has lived her entire life in Quesnel, while I am an import of nine years. We met at Granvilles coffee shop for our first date in November 2011 and immediately fell in love. Well, I did. Gwen was a little resistant, but with my good looks, charm and persistence (okay two out of three isn't bad) she relented, and we were married the following September.

From day one of our relationship, we both talked about our desire to travel and live overseas. After many years of sawmill and planer mill work, Gwen went back to school and, after attaining her teaching degree, she was determined to use it to make her dream come true.

I have always had a penchant for travel and when my first marriage ended, my passion for travelling to another country to experience a lifestyle completely different from what I had grown accustomed to, began to build.

We are a blended family with two grown children each, and seven grandchildren. Many people look at this and say, "How can you leave your family behind? What about your jobs?"

There is never a perfect time in life to make big changes, and there are always a multitude of reasons why now is not the time. We looked at our family, who are busy leading their own lives, and decided that now would be the time. I am a young 57 and Gwen is 48. Our health is excellent and with all of today's modern technology we are always just a click away from face-to-face conversations with our family.

So, we began to put this plan in place, with the key factor in mind that we needed to do it right for it to be successful. That meant dotting all the Is and crossing all the Ts to be sure we did not have any regrets about our decision.

In January 2016, we began to plan for a summer move, but by May we knew we were not ready and the decision was made to postpone for a year.

Again in early 2017 we began to put our plan in place. Our home was sold, as was most of our furniture. What didn't sell was pilfered by our children. The search began for an overseas posting for Gwen to teach at an international school. By March we were in the late stages of a contract with a school in Cambodia and were sure that that was where we were headed.

I believe that everything happens for a reason, and life has a way of sorting things out for us.

Just as we were shattered by the fact that this contract was not going to finalize, we were handed an opportunity for a school in India.

After some Skype interviews and supplying the necessary documentation, Gwen received a formal two-year contract proposal and we were on our way to living out our dream.

May, June and July were a blur. Trying to spend as much quality time with our family as possible and make all the final preparations to leave the country was hampered by the visa application to be allowed access to the country.

This was our first taste of what is referred by the locals as "Indian time." It will get done, but definitely not today, likely not tomorrow, and probably not the following day, either.

Finally, after what seemed like an eternity, we received all our documentation and left Canada on July 27 at 6 a.m. out of Prince George. With a 12-and-a-half hour time difference we arrived in Hyderabad at 12:30 a.m. on the 29.

Within three days Gwen began her orientation at her new school, and on Aug. 17 began teaching a Grade 1-2 split with only 13 students – a far cry from the 23 students in her class at Voyageur elementary in Quesnel last year.

For the first year, I will be taking on the role of running the household, learning the city and planning excursions and holidays. We are very excited about what the next two years will bring and look forward to passing them along to you.