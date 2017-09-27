- Home
Summerland’s Barclay Ranch House
This photograph shows Victoria Road in the foreground intersecting with Prairie Valley Road.
On the lower right is the Barclay Ranch House. Across the street is Thomas Dale's first home.
On the lower left is the Darke house, which was demolished to make room for our "oval-about."
In the distance, on the hill, is Major Hutton's home. He called it Bredon Hill.
