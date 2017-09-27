An indoor walking area has recently opened at the Kimberley Civic Centre.

With the north wall renovations at the Kimberley Civic Centre allowing for a complete walk-around of the arena, it's an ideal spot for winter walking. You can keep up your exercise routine and keep away from the elements at the same time.

The walking track at the Civic Centre is now open, seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., except during Dynamiter home games. The City will be tracking use and adjusting hours accordingly.

While you can walk at the Civic Centre at any time, there are those with certain health issues, or those who just need some encouragement, who might benefit from a supervised walking program. Interior Health is providing a supervised walking program to help get you moving safely. Primary Health Registered Nurses Tracy Carroll and Nigel Kitto from the Kimberley Health Centre will be at the Civic Centre on Fridays from 9:30 – 11 a.m. starting Oct. 20. with the program.

"There are many benefits from regular walking and other activities, even for those people living with chronic illness," Kitto said. "Increasing our heart and lung fitness whilst improving strength and balance are of course the primary goals; however improvement to blood pressure is another important factor. Regular activity can also help manage blood sugars for those living with diabetes. Walking is a free prescription with no serious long-term side effects. It will assist in the management of many health conditions, and improve long term health outcomes. Regular activity is also a great way to reduce anxiety and help with the symptoms of depression – sometimes just focusing on putting one foot in front of the other and concentrating on breathing can distract you, at least for a little while, from everyday worries and concerns. Regular physical activity can also be a valuable opportunity for social interaction."

All are welcome to attend the walking program.

"We will give some tips to get you moving and also be checking blood pressures, answering your health questions and cheering you along," Kitto said. "If you do have some health issues or are new to exercising, please consult with your family doctor first. All participants undertaking the program will be screened with a few questions to ensure they are able to safely exercise."

There is no cost to participants, though the City will be installing electronic card access with a lifetime cost of $5. Please contact the Kimberley Health Centre on 250-427-2215 (option 1) for more details.