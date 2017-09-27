  • Connect with Us

Run for the Cure at Rotary Stadium

The CIBC Run for the Cure takes place this Sunday at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford. (File photo)

  •  posted Sep 27, 2017 at 2:30 PM— updated Sep 27, 2017 at 3:02 PM

The 26th annual CIBC Run for the Cure takes place at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford on Sunday, Oct. 1.

The event raises funds for the Canadian Cancer Society in support of breast cancer research and services.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the 1 km and 5 km walk/run starts at 10 a.m. Awards and closing ceremonies follow at 10:45 a.m.

Abbotsford is among 56 communities across Canada taking part in Run for the Cure.

Historically, the CIBC Run for the Cure has raised funds for the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation (CBCF).

In February, CBCF merged with the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS). The mandate and spirit of CBCF, including the CIBC Run for the Cure, remain a vital and important part of the CCS.

All funds raised through the run will continue to support the breast cancer cause.

Visit cancer.ca to register or for more information.

