By Mary Lowther

Normally I harvest garlic mid to late July, so I wasn't expecting a decent crop when David and I returned this month from our summer-long trip because the un-watered garlic was still in the ground.

The stalks had turned to straw and the heads bulged with ripe bulbils — small, iridescent, seed-like oval beads attached to the flower head. These aren't true seeds, but, when planted, grow into clones of the parent plant in a few years.

I popped off those bulbils with satisfaction and stored them in an open box to dry out somewhat in the cold room. Okay, it's not cold until winter, but it's cooler than outside, most of the time. Ideally, bulbils and seeds should be stored in the fridge, but I'd need another fridge for all the seeds I have and my hydro bill is already too high. Don't get me started. I already got rid of the deep-freeze, rarely use the dryer, only turn on the electric heaters when I absolutely have to and I wash clothes in cold water. So my seeds aren't stored at ideal temperatures, but that's reality.

When I started digging up the garlic I sure wasn't expecting such excellent filled-out bulbs. I lost very few to mould and only a few had burst their outer skins. I have read that the latter do not last well in storage so I've set them aside for re-planting in October, but I'll store a few along with the rest just to see how long they last.

For storage, garlic should be cured to remove excess moisture. This is best done in a room where day and night temperatures don't fluctuate widely because the contraction and expansion on cell walls damages the bulb. Normally I brush off most of the dirt, braid my garlic and hang it up in the cold room, roots and all, so they cure and store in the same room. This year though, I think the garlic has cured right in the dry garden bed, so I've clipped off the tops and roots to within half an inch of the bulbs and brushed off remaining dirt with a toothbrush. "Hey, that looks like my toothbrush!" David exclaimed. I told him I'd get him a new one and he said he liked his old one. He's into antiques.

I'm storing this garlic in boxes on shelves in the same "cold room" as the bulbils, and late next month I'll plant out next year's crop. I think the garlic did so well without any watering because the soil was amended with compost, re-mineralized and fertilized last spring and the garlic was planted farther apart than recommended so their roots did not need to compete so intensely for deep ground water.