Around 100 bikers took part in last year’s Toy Run in Prince Rupert. (File photo)

Big-hearted bikers will take to Prince Rupert's streets on Sept. 30 to help make Christmas a bit more cheerful for community's less fortunate.

The 2017 Prince Rupert Harley Riders Club's 36th annual Toy Run will take off from the Salvation Army building on Fraser Street at 1 p.m. and proceed through town, making stops at Mariner's Park, Port Edward, Seal Cove before finishing at the Ocean View Hotel for a celebration dinner.

Following the dinner, there will be a dance at Chances Prince Rupert with draws for prizes such as a night in deluxe suites in the Crest and the Pacific Inn, a men's Harley watch, gift certificates and a $50 gas card.

The club donates all the proceeds from its dinner and dance ticket sales to the Salvation Army Hamper Program in addition to any toys or non-perishable food items that are given. Riders also have an opportunity to buy into the poker run, where they receive a playing card at each of the five locations with the opportunity to win half the buy-in. The other half is donated to the Salvation Army.

"It's always good to help your community out, and underprivileged people that can't get the Christmas goodies and gifts for the kids," said Harley Riders' president Chris Rose. "So we're helping out about 800 families which computes to about 2,500 people every year."

Rose said the Harley Riders are hoping to equal or surpass the 100 rider turnout they had last year. He said the event raised over $8,000 in 2016, an amount he hopes to surpass again this year.

"Everyone that does it with me is right on board, and we know it's for a good cause and it's been well received by the salvation army," he said.

Tickets for the poker run can be bought on Sept. 30 from the Salvation Army and tickets for the dance will be sold at the door at Chances Prince Rupert.

For more information contact Rose at 250-600-6033.

