Francois Viquesnel acts as master of ceremonies for the Oct. 6 French culture event at Monterey Recreation Centre. Tickets are available at the centre reception desk until Oct. 2. (Christine van Reeuwyk/Oak Bay News)

Crêpes et Chansons D'amour or Love Songs and Crepes at Monterey centre celebrates French culture this month.

François Viquesnel, an organizer and master of ceremonies for the event, teaches his mother tongue to many a student at the Oak Bay recreation centre and beyond. He also lectures on different areas of the country, such as Paris and Provence.

""It's about supporting them as adult learners in their quest for lifelong learning," he said of the Oct. 6 event. "There are so many people who understand French here but don't speak it."

Crêpes et Chansons D'amour is naturally an ideal opportunity to practice their learned language and celebrate the French culture.

"I'm part of many French associations and I see what's here [for gatherings]," said Viquesnel, who became a Canadian citizen just this summer. He sees many of the events as academic or not open to the public and the Monterey Recreation Centre event is to "just have a good time, have a beer and just enjoy life together."

Food of course was the first consideration with local drink and those representing both French Canada and France itself.

"This event was also sponsored by the province," he said, also promising trivia and prizes.

French crepes and local cider (a traditional offering alongside crepes)

Tickets ($22.50 for members, $25.50 for non members) must be purchased prior to Oct. 2, at the reception desk, 1442 Monterey Ave.

