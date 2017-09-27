  • Connect with Us

Saanich Peninsula Grade 5s to get the lowdown on fire safety

North Saanich firefighters take local school children through a variety of stations at the annual fire expo. the next one is happening in North Saanich from Oct. 3 to 6. (Steven Heywood/News staff file)

  • by  Steven Heywood - Peninsula News Review
  •  posted Sep 27, 2017 at 12:31 PM— updated Sep 27, 2017 at 1:02 PM

Learning about fire safety can help prevent disaster at home or at school and that's why local firefighters are teaching children early.

From October 3 to 6, firefighters from Central Saanich, North Saanich and Sidney are holding the annual Grade 5 Fire Safety Expo for students in School District 63 (Saanich) and the Lau Welnew Tribal School. North Saanich Deputy Fire Chief Steve Knapp says it's the 16th annual event and will expose the students to eight different fire and life safety messages within two hours. Different classes will be visiting the Wain Road fire hall in North Saanich during those days.

"This program is a very beneficial educational experience for all of the students," Knapp said, "with common safety messages being delivered to all … Grade 5 students."

Knapp added they are anticipating around 875 children at the expo, where they will be shown fire safety skills — such as fire extinguisher use — and how to make a plan to get out of burring building safely.

