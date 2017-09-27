Apple Day is this Saturday, Sept. 30 at Derby Reach Regional Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Apples are an important food source with a long history in Langley, dating back to the early 1800s when the Royal Engineers planted European varieties along the banks of the Fraser River at Derby Reach Regional Park.

The public is invited to celebrate the crisp, vitamin-packed fruit on Apple Day, Saturday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Heritage area of Derby Reach Regional Park.

Hosted by Derby Reach Brae Islands Park Association and Metro Vancouver, the day promises fun activities and apple facts for everyone.

Enjoy live music, take a tour and learn about the heritage apples planted all along the Fraser, where the original Hudson's Bay fort was built. There will be apple varieties to taste, apple cider and some old fashioned chores for kids to try.

The Heritage Area is located on Allard Crescent, north of 96 Avenue.