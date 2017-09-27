Bruce Connell, left, and David Bryce, second from left, from Literacy Alberni, raise donations for Raise-a-Reader with Alberni Valley Bulldogs Jackson Doucet, second from right and Cole Poliziani. KARLY BLATS PHOTO

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, Literacy Alberni volunteers, with help from the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, were stationed around Port Alberni collecting donations for Literacy Alberni's Raise-a-Reader program.

Raise-a-Reader is a program dedicated to raising funds and awareness to help sustain and grow literacy and learning in the Alberni Valley.

Literacy Alberni partners with the Alberni Valley News, who publish a Raise-a-Reader supplement that goes in the weekly newspaper, to run the program.

Raise-a-Reader funds contribute to the ongoing reading and writing, numeracy, family literacy, nutritional literacy, computer literacy, adult literacy, financial literacy, ESL, literacy camps and other special programming.