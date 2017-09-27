  • Connect with Us

Literacy Alberni collects donations for Raise-a-Reader

<p>Bruce Connell, left, and David Bryce, second from left, from Literacy Alberni, raise donations for Raise-a-Reader with Alberni Valley Bulldogs Jackson Doucet, second from right and Cole Poliziani. KARLY BLATS PHOTO</p> -

  • by  Karly Blats - Alberni Valley News
  •  posted Sep 27, 2017 at 11:31 AM— updated Sep 27, 2017 at 12:02 PM

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, Literacy Alberni volunteers, with help from the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, were stationed around Port Alberni collecting donations for Literacy Alberni's Raise-a-Reader program.

Raise-a-Reader is a program dedicated to raising funds and awareness to help sustain and grow literacy and learning in the Alberni Valley.

Literacy Alberni partners with the Alberni Valley News, who publish a Raise-a-Reader supplement that goes in the weekly newspaper, to run the program.

Raise-a-Reader funds contribute to the ongoing reading and writing, numeracy, family literacy, nutritional literacy, computer literacy, adult literacy, financial literacy, ESL, literacy camps and other special programming.

