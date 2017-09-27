- Home
”Take a bite out of cancer” bake sale in Burns Lake
Local children Davis and Ryliegh Benson held a "take a bite out of cancer" bake sale last Saturday in order to raise money for their friend Gavin. After learning about his diagnosis at this year's Terry Fox run, both kids wanted to help raise money for him and his family. They have raised $345 with more donations still coming in. If you would like to make a donation to Gavin, there is an account set up at the Bulkley Valley Credit Union - still want to do more? Well you can attend the Decker Lake Elementary School bake sale on Oct. 4, 2017, starts at 10:30 a.m. with all proceeds going to Gavin and his family.
