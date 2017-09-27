- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Life of Emma Joseph honoured in Burns Lake
FOR WEB
The life of late Emma Joseph was recently honoured by her grandchildren and their spouses, who formed a team to enter the Fall Slammer Ball Tournament, which was recently in Burns Lake. Although it was their first time playing together, they placed third and were also awarded 'best uniformed team.'
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.