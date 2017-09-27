The Juan de Fuca 55 plus activity centre is putting on a show to celebrate a Canadian milestone.

Board member Evelyn Schumacher said the idea of a Canada 150 show began at a board meeting.

"We talked about it at a board meeting … that we should actually do something to celebrate Canada's birthday," Scumacher said. "What could we do? We don't have a lot of money. I did look into getting a grant but we didn't qualify."

From there, the group decided to figure out what they could do locally. The grant they applied for required a community wide event with a large number of attendees.

Then they took the idea of a Canada 150 show to the members of the activity centre and then to their entertainment committee.

Shirley Turcotte decided to take on the role of co-ordinator for the show.

"It was open to anyone who would volunteer to work because the idea was to get all of our members excited about Canada and its birthday," Turcotte said. "Anybody who showed up was in it. I think for the most part, we've had a lot of fun together."

There are approximately 50 people from the centre involved in the show, which includes many important dates in Canadian history. Some are participating in the performance while others are working behind the scenes with sound, props, and in other roles. The show is also the first multimedia production put on by the centre.

The seniors' centre has more than 2,000 members. All programs at the centre are also volunteer led.

The Canadian celebration takes place on Saturday, Sept. 30. But both shows have sold out. The group also has plans to put on a Christmas show.

