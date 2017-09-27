Vickie Fitzpatrick (right) of Beaver Valley Age Friendly was presented with a literacy award during the Sept. 19 Seniors’ Luncheon in Fruitvale. The Beaver Valley senior-centric program was selected as the recipient for CBAL’s (Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy) 2016/2017 award for their dedicated community partnership with CBAL, and for being instrumental in bringing digital literacy to the residents of Beaver Valley. Since CBAL”s first workshop in the spring of 2015, the organization has provided technology instruction and support to 82 individual learners. Many of those people attended more than one type of program – from Introduction to iPads to drop-in sessions of the Tech Learning Place. Community Literacy Coordinator Carolyn Amantea (left) says without Vickie’s tireless efforts in promoting CBAL programs and recruiting participants, efforts would not have been rewarded as richly.