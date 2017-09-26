Karen Lee-Batten will be among entertainers this weekend at the Stampede Association’s Wildfire Relieve fundraiser and helped to organize visiting bands.

The popular local band Clancy Wright and the Silverados is joining a long list of visiting and local entertainers participating in the Stampede Association's Wildfire Relief fundraiser this weekend, says event co-organizer Lorne Doerkson.

The fundraiser taking place in the Let R' Buck Saloon and the enclosure behind the Stampede Grandstand Friday night and all day Saturday and Saturday night will include all kinds of musical entertainment, activities for children, both live and silent auctions, a beer garden and fundraising breakfast, lunch and dinner on the Saturday.

Musical groups scheduled to join Clancy Wright and the Silverados on stage for the Friday and Saturday night performances include the Chris Buck Band, Rollin Trainwreck, One in the Chamber and Karen Lee Batten who helped to line up the stellar group of visiting entertainers.

"I was so honoured to be asked to help plan an awesome event back up in Williams Lake where we play the Williams Lake Stampede every year," Batten said.

"So I have asked my good buddies from the Chris Buck Band and Rollin' Trainwreck to join me in this much needed wildfire relief fundraiser. Can't wait to kick it up again in the Let R Buck Saloon with these boys. Let's make some music, drink some cold ones and raise some dollars to help those who lost so much. Can't wait for Sept. 29/30."

Doerkson said a minimum donation of $10 is the cover charge for the Saturday evening concerts which children will be permitted to attend.

There will also be very low minimum donations for the community breakfast provided by the Daybreak Rotary, the hamburger, hot-dog and fries lunch provided by the Williams Lake Lions Club, and pulled pork sandwiches that will be provided by the Williams Lake Rotary Club for the dinner.

Activities for children Saturday are all free and include a bouncy castle, remote control cars, temporary tattoos, face painting and even a mechanical bull which will also be open for adults to ride.

There will be a display of military equipment, Girl Guides selling their popular cookies, along with displays by community organizations such as Thompson Rivers University and the Women's Contact Society.

"It looks like it will be an unbelievable weekend of entertainment," Doerkson says.

There are also some incredible donations made for the live auction which takes place in the Let R Buck Saloon at 5:30 p.m., Doerkson says.

These include a jersey and gloves worn and signed by NHL hockey goalie Carey Price; a backyard makeover donated by Canadian Tire; two tickets to anywhere WestJet flies; First Nations and cowboy art; and all kinds of gift certificates.

"I have a list an arm long of businesses and residents that have donated thousands of dollars in cash and gifts for the wildfire fundraiser," Doerkson says.

"The generosity of the community is much appreciated. Every day we hear from another charity or non-profit group that is in harm's way due to losing fundraising opportunities as a result of the wildfires this summer."

Doerkson said the event organizers didn't canvas smaller local business for donations because they didn't want to put more stress on these businesses that are having a difficult time because of the wildfires.

But he said the community is so generous that many of the small businesses have been calling asking why they weren't asked to help.

Businesses that would like to donate to the auction can call Doerkson at 250-392-0501 or Bev Williamson at 250-398-6571.

The Wildfire Relief fundraiser takes place in conjunction with the BC Barrel Racing Finals taking place in the Stampede Grounds Friday, Sept. 29, Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1.