MLA Coralee Oakes hosted a Listening Forum at the Quesnel Seniors' Centre Tuesday Sept. 26 to hear concerns of Cariboo North residents ahead of parliament meetings in Victoria.

Oakes invited parties with interests in mining, agriculture, forestry, tourism, small business and logging to meet throughout the day to discuss their concerns for the individual sectors and, most pressingly, to speak to the economic loss each sector has experienced due to the wildfires.

Oakes said she is hoping to be able to take a concrete list of actionable points to the provincial government, to represent the needs of Cariboo North communities in the wake of the fires.

MLA Oakes said she plans to bring her findings from these meetings with constituants from all industrial sectors to parliament this fall.

