Cancer patients are being invited to a free, one-workshop at the Chilliwack Canadian Cancer Society office. (Black Press photo)

A special cancer care workshop is coming to Chilliwack, to help patients and caregivers focus on health and healing.

InspireHealth's One Day Cancer Care Workshop will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 1o a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Canadian Cancer Society office.

InspireHealth is a Ministry of Health approved, not-for-profit, supportive cancer care organization.

The workshop includes an introduction to supportive cancer care and an exploration of InspireHealth's Foundations of Health and Healing. Meditation, exercise, nutrition, stress reduction and healthy sleep practices, group sharing and healthy communication are explored. The goal of this program is to provide an opportunity for people to explore the ways in which their mind, body and spirit can contribute to health and well-being. Admission is free, though people do need to register by phone at 604-734-7125 or by email at info@inspirehealth.ca as space is limited.

It is open to all people ages 16 years and older, with a current or past cancer diagnosis, and their supports. The Canadian Cancer Society in Chilliwack is located at 9240 Young Road.

To learn more about InspireHealth, visit www.inspirehealth.ca.