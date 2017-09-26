The Kalamalka Highlanders led the way for the Vernon Kidney Walk Sunday at Polson Park. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Kidney Walk

North Okanagan residents made grand strides against Kidney disease Sunday.

The 10th annual Kidney Walk raised $10,000 and approximately 50 people came out to support the cause in Polson Park. Led by the Kalamalka Highlanders and joined by Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund, the walk also saw entertainment from the JS Garcia Band (with thanks to Rick from Wentworth who donated equipment and ran the sound).

Before taking steps agains kidney disease around the track, participants warmed up with members of Tees Taekwondo.

Taekwondo Warmup

Since its creation in 1964, The Kidney Foundation has helped millions of Canadians suffering from kidney failure and related disorders such as hypertension, diabetes, urinary tract infections and kidney stones.