- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Video: Ready, Set, Go
Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer
The spectators are just a blur as Carver Kuster races downhill.
The Friendship Day Soapbox derby turned Hudson Avenue into a raceway for a few hours on Saturday, September 23.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.