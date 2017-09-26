Steve Simon, with School District 22; Shelley Gray, ITA; Sarah Gregory and Tyeis Hodgins, Kingfisher Boats; Finbar O'Sullivan, ITA; and Dan Proulx, Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce, attend a recent breakfast session hosted by the chamber and the Industry Training Authority (ITA) to discuss the positive experiences they have had in hiring apprentices. (Photo submitted)

With 80 per cent of trades training taking place on the work site, connecting employers with apprentices is essential.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce hosted a free interactive breakfast information session recently in partnership with the Industry Training Authority (ITA) for local employers to learn how hiring apprentices can help them to grow their business and build a loyal and sustainable workforce.

Employer sponsors provide invaluable hands-on experience to apprentices and constitute an essential component of the apprentice's journey towards certification.

The event included a panel of local employers, school district representatives, apprentices and industry who shared their experiences of hiring apprentices, how they overcame challenges and achieved success with apprenticeships, and how they've built loyalty amongst their employees.

ITA's local apprenticeship advisor Finbar O'Sullivan was also at the event to share resources andsupports that are available to employer sponsors, including tax credits, to ensure a successfulapprenticeship for both the apprentice and the employer.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce also spoke to chamber members about the importance of connecting with the local business community.

"The next generation of young workers are the future innovators and builders of our province," said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training. "Strong partnerships between our government and local businesses will build a strong, sustainable economy, and apprentices add value to these businesses with fresh ideas and innovation.

"Our government is working hard to provide more opportunities for apprenticeships, co-ops and work placements because we believe in the contributions of students and young workers in building a bright future for all British Columbians."

ITA CEO Gary Herman said more employers need to step up and hire and train the next generation of tradespeople in B.C.

"Only one in five trades employers hire apprentices and we need more," he said. "Apprenticeships are beneficial for both employers and apprentices and we hope this event provided encouragement and support for employers that already have apprentices and those that are thinking about hiring one in the future."

Dione Chambers, general manager of the Vernon chamber, said working with ITA to bring information to employers in the area was a natural fit.

"We recognize the importance of connecting employers to a skilled labor force as high skilled jobs become more and more in demand," she said. "We were pleased with the attendance and we are looking forward to continuing to connect employers with potential opportunities such as the ITA event for first-hand knowledge that can benefit their businesses."