This October students, parents, teachers, and school staff are encouraged to join their peers from across the globe in walking or using other forms of active transportation to get to school for a day, a week, or the entire month, as the City of Vernon celebrates International Walk and Wheel to School Month. (Black Press file photo)

Fewer children walk to school today than a generation ago.

In fact, the 2016 ParticipACTION Report on Physical Activity for Children and Youth gave Canada a D grade in active transportation with only 24 per cent of Canadian children walking to school. That's why this fall, the City of Vernon wants its residents to get moving as it celebrates International Walk and Wheel to School Month.

Starting October 1 the City is encouraging Vernon families to join their peers around the globe in walking or using other forms of active transportation to get to school for a day, a week, or the entire month.

International Walk and Wheel to School Month is an annual global event that promotes the benefits of active travel to school. Such benefits include:

Celebrating active transportation and encouraging daily physical activity

Promoting opportunities to practice safe walking and biking skills and identifying safe routes to school

Enhancing the connection between students, parents, schools, and communities in a fun and interactive way

Reducing school traffic congestion and vehicle emissions

For more information on how to organize an iwalk event at your school, contact Angela Broadbent at abroadbent@vernon.ca.