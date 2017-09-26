The plan will be the topic of a lecture at Cowichan’s VIU campus on Thursday evening. (submitted)

A free public lecture called "Walking the Watershed: A Cowichan Tribes' Perspective on Street Safety and Human Habitats" is being offered Thursday evening in Duncan.

The event, part of the Cowichan Watershed Board and VIU-Cowichan Campus's Speakers' Series, starts at 7 p.m. at the VIU Cowichan Campus, in lecture hall 140.

The Cowichan River has been a means of travel for Cowichan people since time immemorial. But today, due to traffic and urbanization along the river corridor, it's often unsafe for Cowichan families to walk or bike near their homes and the places they need to go.

This presentation will share the process and results of a Cowichan Tribes Transportation and Mobility study that involved engagement with Cowichan community members about how to best address the hazards they encounter during daily trips through the community.

In 2016 the plan was recognized by the Canadian Institute of Planners with an Award for Planning Excellence.

Presenting will be Natalie Anderson, Cowichan Tribes referrals coordinator and Paul Siggers, EcoPlan International, who prepared the study.