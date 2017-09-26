Ucluelet's Forest Glen seniors' home recently raised roughly $3,000 at its second annual fundraising raffle.

The money will go towards purchasing two new fire doors within Forest Glen, which is operated by the Seaview Seniors Housing Society.

Administrative coordinator Denise Sveinson said the doors need to be replaced because they are tough for tenants to open, particularly those who use canes or walkers.

"We want to ensure that our facility is not only attractive, but also functional for our senior tenants," she said adding the society hopes to install either magnetic door latches or automatic door openers and that all the proceeds from the raffle, which was drawn on Sept. 11, will go towards this pursuit.

Sarah McIntosh won the raffle's top prize: a two-night stay at Water's Edge Shoreside Suites.

Helen Stys won second prize: a one-night stay at Black Rock Resort and gift certificates to Norwood's Restaurant—from Judy Gray's RE/MAX Mid-Island Realty Team—and The Crow's Nest.

Dawn Olson won third prize: a Harbour Health Massage gift certificate donated by Brooke Pugh as well as gift certificates to Nurture Day Spa and Body by Kara Fitness.

Angi Norcross won fourth prize: a handmade quilt by Pam McIntosh and gift certificates to the Co-op and Barry's Drugs.

The raffle replaced Forest Glen's former Spring Fling event and Sveinson was delighted to see locals and local businesses pitch in with solid prize packages.

"It is paramount for our community to support Forest Glen," she said explaining that the facility is subsidized by B.C. Housing and Island Health, but those subsidies are largely rent related and don't cover the costs of improvements or upkeep to the building.

Forest Glen currently houses 10 seniors and Sveinson said the facility allows aging West Coasters to stay in their hometown rather than head into unfamiliar communities.

"We are all aging and we will never stop aging so what we want to do is let our seniors age in place," she said. "A lot of these tenants have lived here all their lives and we want it so they can remain in the community, remain where their friends are and their families are…We want to make Forest Glen a wonderful home for our seniors."

Anyone wanting to support Ucluelet's Forest Glen facility is encouraged to reach out to 250 726 2789.