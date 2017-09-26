Indigo has adopted two schools in Langley in an effort to outfit each student with one book. A contest is on to read the most 'heart' stories from the school.Web image

Blacklock Fine Arts Elementary and West Langley Elementary in Langley have been chosen as recipients for the Indigo 2017 Adopt a School program.

This means that the local Chapters and Coles stores in Langley will fundraise on their behalf during a three-week campaign, providing an opportunity for these high-needs schools to purchase new books and educational resources that are inshort supply.

From Sept. 16 to Oct. 8, the Adopt a School program will unite 185 high-needs elementary schools with local Indigo, Chapters and Coles stores, raising funds to help ignite children's literacy development. Canadians can also donate online to support over 350 additional participating schools.

Reading at school plays a major role in children's academic and future success by boosting their drive to learn, especially in low-income areas, where kids may not have access to books at home.

New this year is the Adopt a School Story Contest. Canadians can also get involved by sharing a short story on the online profile of a participating school, with an option to "heart" their favourite stories.

In each province, the top five schools with the most "heart" stories will have a chance to win a top prize of $2,500 Indigo eGiftcard to purchase new books. The remaining four schools in each province will receive $500 Indigo eGiftcard for new library resources. The top prize will be selected by random draw.

The goal of Adopt a School is to add one book for every child to school libraries in high-needs communities. This year, 573 schools with more than 185,000 total students are registered to participate in the program.

"There is an urgent need to improve funding in elementary school libraries," said Ariel Siller, executive director of the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation.

"We know that 30 per cent of Canadian Grade 3 students lack basic literacy skills, and many educators face a shortage of resources needed to address this challenge.

"By giving books to schools that need them the most, our goal is to give every child the chance to build a lifelong love of reading."

To learn more go to adoptaschoolindigo.ca.