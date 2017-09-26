Local seniors may be missing out on much-needed government benefits, and two seminars hosted by Society of Organized Services (SOS) on Oct. 5 can help change that.

The seminars will feature a Service Canada representative who will provide information on federal government programs, services and benefits.

They will take place from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Oct. 5 at SOS in Parksville (245 West Hirst Ave.) and from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at SOS at Qualicum Commons (744 Primrose St.). These seminars are very popular and seating is limited, so pre-registration is required.

Pre-register by calling SOS at 250-248-2093 ext. 239. For more on SOS programs and services visit www.sosd69.com.

— Submitted by SOS