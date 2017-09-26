- Home
Fun in the sun at the Kimberley Community Fall Fair
The weather was perfect for the Kimberley Community Fall Fair this past weekend, and fun was had by all. From vendors to contests, kids corner, a vintage trailer show and more, there was something for everyone to participate in and enjoy.
Trudy Price won the apple pie bake-off contest and vendors Colleen Raymond and Stormy Campbell from We Be Jammin' said their apple pie jam was flying out of their booth.
Other activities included a beer garden hosted by the Elks, live music, a bouncy castle and a pumpkin seed spitting contest.
Several students from the Rocky Mountain International Student Program were there to volunteer and event coordinator Karen Rempel says the community pulled together for a great event.
"Thank you to all of the vendors, coordinators and participants of the Kimberley Community Fall Fair," said Rempel. "Did you know [that] 100 per cent of the profits go back into our local non-profit groups? Thank you for the support, Kimberley."