The weather was perfect for the Kimberley Community Fall Fair this past weekend, and fun was had by all. From vendors to contests, kids corner, a vintage trailer show and more, there was something for everyone to participate in and enjoy.

Trudy Price won the apple pie bake-off contest and vendors Colleen Raymond and Stormy Campbell from We Be Jammin' said their apple pie jam was flying out of their booth.

Other activities included a beer garden hosted by the Elks, live music, a bouncy castle and a pumpkin seed spitting contest.

Several students from the Rocky Mountain International Student Program were there to volunteer and event coordinator Karen Rempel says the community pulled together for a great event.

"Thank you to all of the vendors, coordinators and participants of the Kimberley Community Fall Fair," said Rempel. "Did you know [that] 100 per cent of the profits go back into our local non-profit groups? Thank you for the support, Kimberley."